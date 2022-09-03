EFCC arrests Accountant-General of Federation over alleged N80bn fraud

By Soni Daniel

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the  Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,  have  arrested 17 suspected internet fraudsters.

They were arrested at their hideout in Benin City, Edo State following actionable intelligence received by the Commisison

The suspects are Arebu Julius, Ebiechuwa Victory Ovie, John Uwague, Edward Asuelimhen, Onyeka Sunday, Omorefe Osazee, Kelvin Emmanuel, Osamuliamen Maxwell, Osrmudiamen Aganjele, Godday Osaretin and Osayande Osariemen. Others are Destiny Enobokhare, Daniel Collins, Collins Edobor, Chukwuemeka Johnson, Omofuma Godpower and Progress Edoagu.

Items recovered from them at the point of arrest include phones and laptops and seven vehicles of different brands.

The suspects  will be charged  to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

