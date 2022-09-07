.

Edo State University Uzairue has announced the elevation of two staff members to professor and three others to associate professorial cadre.

According to a statement by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Betcher Ekhosuhun, the Vice Chancellor, during a Senate meeting, announced the promotion. The Vice-Chancellor stated that the exercise was in line with the university’s tradition of promoting excellence, hard work, and dedication to duty.

Among those promoted are Professor (Mrs.) Florence Masajuwa, Ag.Dean, Faculty of Law, and Professor Musa Abidemi Muhibi, Ag. Dean Faculty of Applied Health Sciences. Those promoted to the Associate Professorial cadre include Dr. Seriki Samuel Adinoyi of the Department of Human Physiology, Dr. Memudu Adejoke Elizabeth of the Department of Anatomy, Faculty of Basic Medical Science, Dr. Isreal Uzuazor Siloko of the Department of Computer Science and Mathematics, Faculty of Science.

Meanwhile the Management will be organizing the university’s Post-UTME exercise for the admission of students for the 2022/2023 academic session. The exercise for tomorrow, Thursday, September 8 at the school’s e-learning center at Uzairue and will commence by 9:00 am.

The university will be providing accommodation for applicants coming from far places, according to the statement.

All intending students who scored a minimum of 140 in the last JAMB UTME are to apply as resumption for studies for the 2022/2023 academic session has been slated for Monday, October 17, 2022 for fresh students while old students will return to campus on October 24, according to the statement.

“The 2022/2022 admission exercise is open to candidates who did not select Edo State University Uzairue as their first choice during the UTME and those who wish to transfer their studies from their current University to Edo State University Uzairue”, it added.

