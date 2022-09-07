Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY- THE people of Okomu community in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State have appealed to the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, to deploy more armed mobile policemen to the forests in the area particularly Agbede community with a view to flushing out suspected criminals terrorizing them.

A statement jointly signed by Okomu community chairman, Godstime Edema and youth president, Christopher Young, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Benin City, alleged that a suspected militants group led by one Lawrence Yanbor has been terrorising the area.

While commending the governor and the police boss for the recent intelligence operations carried out by security operatives in the coastlines said “This group is also responsible for the killing of soldiers and where after his AK-49 Riffle In Okomu Palm Plantation close to the river ban in Oweike Camp area.

“This group also killed some workers in Okomu Oil Palm Company and burnt the company’s excavator including several criminal operations in the company plantation.

“We the citizens cannot sleep with our two eyes closed over the years due to the criminal activities of Lawrence Yanbor and his gang,” the statement added.

While noting that the Edo State Marine Police in a joint operations recently invaded the hide out of the militants and recovered arms and ammunition, the statement added that the militants group is planning to regroup themselves to effect more attacks in Okomu community and Okomu Oil Palm Company.

