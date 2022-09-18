.

By Paul Olayemi

A group of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, faithfuls, Delta Ijaw Frontline Volunteers for Edevbie DIFVE, have voiced their support for Chief David Edevbie, despite the victory of Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori at the Appeal Court judgement on who is the rightful candidate of the party in next year’s gubernatorial election.

While making their stand today at Patani in Patani Local Government Area of the State, the group made of Ijaw political PDP heavyweights from Burutu, Bomadi, Patani, Warri North, Warri South, and Warri South West said that “without prejudice to the appeal Court judgement over the candidacy of Delta PDP for the 2023 Governorship election,” they stand firmly with Olorogun David Edevbie as the lawful and authentic candidate of the party insisting Edevbie will win at the Supreme court.

The group declared its support to the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, as well as other elective positions being contested by PDP candidates in next year’s elections in the state.

Speaking to newsmen at the meeting held on Saturday at the residence of Alawei Tonye Timi residence in Patani, the Convener of the group, Comrade Christopher Anthony said the group was of like minds and had come together to back Chief David Edevbie’s candidacy as the party’s governorship flagbearer, because the former finance commissioner has what it truly takes to take Delta to the next level.

“By virtue of the name itself, we are the leading voice in this part supporting David Edevwie. This gathering is the largest gathering of Ijaw people supporting him, we are hopeful that Olorogun David Edevbie will be victorious at the Supreme Court, and that all hands need to be on deck, above all this is a PDP family.

“We are one and at the end of the day only one candidate will emerge and be the party’s flagbearer, and because it is one person whatever the litigation issue that is going on today, we have started talking to ourselves that there is no need for the internal squabbles you are seeing, so everybody has to go back home with the mindset of peace, so let’s keep talking peace” the Convener said.

Also speaking at the event, the host of the meeting, Hon Tonye Timi said he was optimistic Olorogun David Edevbie will be victorious at the Supreme Court, “facts don’t lie, what happened at the Appeal Court was the technicalities, they never went to the substantive issues and the issues are, is the man qualified? there are three ways you can disqualify people in an election, one of them is over voting, one of them is the issue of qualification, and whether this person has the right to contest or not.

"We are very sure that Supreme Court will look at the issue in a very dispassionate manner, and the truth will come out,and Justice will be served, the Supreme Court is clear that technicalities cannot take the place of substantive justice" the former Patani House of Assembly member said before calling out to Edevbie supporters across the state to be steadfast.

Earlier in his opening remark, the Convener, Comrade Christopher Anthony noted that it’s now the responsibility of the party leaders and faithfuls to show direction on how things should be done appropriately, in order to ensure victory for the party in the forthcoming general elections.

He said, “I consider it a privilege and divine providence that we of like minds in the Delta Ijaw that comprises the six local governments are gathered here today to support Hon David Edevbie as you all know, our goal is to push for the actualisation of a Peaceful, United, Modernised, Industrialised and Progressive Delta state under Olorogun David Edevbie.

“This is aside promoting mutual understanding and the need to be united amongst us as a party, we are driven by the Modernisation Agenda of our leader, Olorogun David Edevbie, and what he can bring in leadership”

He said the group is mobilising not just members but the electorate towards diligently discharging the great tasks ahead to ensure the success of PDP and victory of all the party candidates at all levels.

Those present at the meeting include Hon Ekpobetebe Ebimabowei, Hon Timi Brisibe, Comrade Enoch Azigbetu, Hon James Youdiowei and a host of others.

Over 200 persons from six of the eight Local Government Areas in Delta South, attended the meeting.

