By Vincent Ujumadu

THE senator representing Anambra South senatorial zone, Ifeanyi Ubah, whose convoy was attacked at Enugwu Ukwu in Njikoka local government area of Anambra State on Sunday has confirmed that operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), the police and civilians were among those killed during the ambush.

Although Senator Ubah did not give full list of those who lost their lives during the attack, he named Obum Ikechukwu and Goodness Mathias as among the dead. He also did not say if the two were security operatives.

The state police command has also not given details and identity of those killed, although the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Echeng had visited the scene of the attack.

He also confirmed that there were blood stains at the place, which was an indication that the attack was bloody.

