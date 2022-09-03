By Ephraim Oseji

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former gubernatorial aspirant in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has advised warring members of political parties to shield their swords so as not to provoke electorates who are the decider of their political fates.

Onuesoke, who gave the advice while addressing newsmen in Asaba, the Delta State capital, said the present crisis rocking the executives and leadership of some of the political parties in Nigeria may result in provoking the electorates to shift their loyalties to other parties where peace and decorum reign.

“With their ballot paper, the ordinary citizens of this country have effected personnel changes in Aso Rock, the state government houses as well as the national and state legislatures. It is evidenced that despite the gra-gra by politicians, the people are the repositories of political power. They give power to some and deny it to others democratically,” he noted.

The PDP chieftain observed that since the parties concluded their primaries about three months ago and probably because of bitterness arising from the exercises, the leaders and members of some of the political parties are indulged in internal self-sabotage as an act of vengeance.

He added that “they see nothing wrong with anti-party activities which may be all in the game, but also a disservice to the cause of Nigerian democracy.”

He lamented that the warring politicians are fouling the atmosphere in a primitive struggle for power for their own sake and ignoring the fundamental purposes of government and good governance.

According to him, “They seem determined to rubbish Nigeria’s democratic credentials. The way they go about it makes you wonder if in their idle moments they spare some serious thoughts for a nation facing obvious existential threats and requires sober heads and a civil tongue to give hope for the present and the future. Instead of the politicians discussing issues of how to pull Nigeria out of the present predicament, they are rather involved in a leadership struggle for their interest.”

RELATED NEWS