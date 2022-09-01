.

Mr Ogar Osim, Chairman of Labour Party (LP) in Cross River, has cautioned supporters and party faithful not to be violent or spread hate speech while promoting the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Osim gave the advice on Thursday while speaking with newsmen in Calabar on the best way party supporters should conduct themselves in support the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the advice was important as the party prepared to welcome Obi to inaugurate its secretariat donated by one of its senatorial candidates, Mr Daniel Asuquo.

The inauguration of the new party’s secretariat in Calabar coincides with the 2 million-man march for Obi in Cross River.

He stated that the party’s presidential candidate was not difficult to introduce or market because of his well known antecedents.

“As supporters of our great party, you don’t need to be unruly; we are obedient supporters of a very marketable candidate of a fast growing political party in Africa.

“We do not have any need to abuse any one, spread hate speech or even incite people against the other.

“Our principal is well educated and the several schools he attended are traceable and verifiable, he has impeccable credentials both in education, business and leadership, so it is not difficult at all to present him for election,” he noted.

He said it was important for everyone to be conversant with the party’s logo even in the rural areas, which was a family, representing the father mother and children.

He added that the enlightenment was important because Nigerians knew Obi but many didn’t know the LP logo, So they must begin now to educate the people about their logo.

Vanguard News Nigeria

RELATED NEWS