Nelson Ebuka Ujunwa popularly known as Donbella is a top-class fast-rising Afrobeats sensation whose penmanship, delivery, dynamism, and stagecraft sets him distinct

Born and raised in an environment of music, Donbella grew up admiring the new school of Afrobeats acts, as well as, the pacesetters from other generations. This admiration inspired him to start honing his talents and gradually developing himself to the point where he was ready to share his talent with the world.

In this interview, he spoke about his journey to stardom with his debut EP ‘Pills and Vibes’

What was the inspiration behind your debut EP of the year?

‘Pills and Vibes’ my debut EP was inspired by love, life, enjoyment, and cruise.

How did your family react to your passion to go into music?

Very well I must say lol, considering the fact that I’ve always made headway growing up with music. I got recognition everywhere I performed.

People say it’s difficult for young talented singers to get to the top especially in Africa without a label, what do you think about that, is it true?

I agree to a large extent that that’s true! Considering the current state and structure of the African music industry, and also having in mind the heavy financial aspect of the promotion of songs, as well as the high rate of poverty and unemployment of the average African, so only a few are privileged to get to the top (asides grace) but I think with consistency and proper financing in the music sector there’s a brighter future ahead for the up and coming African music acts.

What should your fans be expecting from you? (In terms of music)

A lot of Bangers actually!

A few months ago I gave my fans a masterpiece titled ‘The Money featuring Amotekun Ibile’ which received positive remarks from listeners all around the world. I’m set to consolidate on the success of my previous release by dropping my long anticipated Debut EP with N3ms OKC ‘Pills and Vibes’.

‘Pills and Vibes’ is a cool extended compilation of summer tunes that reminds listeners to live life to the fullest, find love, and party hard, having in mind that we just have one life to live and there’s no other better time than now, to embrace the goodness of life.

The 3 song EP is released and available on all platforms.

RELATED NEWS