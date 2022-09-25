By Sylvester Kwentua

Veteran music producer, talent manager and entertainer, Don Jazzy, recently penned a letter to upcoming artistes.

In his letter which was posted on his official Twitter handle, Don Jazzy explained why he doesn’t help a few upcoming artistes; insisting that he was doing that to protect them from being slaughtered by critics.

“Dear upcoming artists, I see some of your covers & freestyles. But trust me, I might be doing you more harm if I repost because you still need more work and I don’t want you to get slaughtered out here. Not saying you should stop trying . Just work on your craft. Cos omo the game choke.” Don Jazzy tweeted.

Don Jazzy’s reputation for unearthing raw talents, has built him a name for many years. The CEO of Mavin Records is known to have shaped the musical careers of celebrities such as D’Banj, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, and recently, Ayra Starr, amongst other incredible talents.

