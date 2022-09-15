By Prince Okafor

The crisis in the domestic flight operations may persist as Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, suspends Azman Air for the country’s airspace.

This development is coming barely two months after the suspension of Dana Airlines on July 20, 2022, in pursuant to Section 35(2), 3(b) and (4) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3(a)(1) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), 2015.

Following the suspension, a total of three domestic airlines out of nine running daily scheduled operations are no longer flying, thus creating more passenger traffic in the country.

Vanguard gathered that the airline asked its workers not to show up for work today due to operational reasons.

But further findings showed that the airline have not renewed its Air Operators Certificate, AOC, and following the outcome, its operation was suspended.

It was also learnt that the regulatory body had given it much time to renew the AOC, but failed despite issuing the airline another 30 days ultimatum to meet the requirements.

An authoritative source from the industry disclosed that the airline is making a case for an extension in their license and is said to have paid N30 million (unconfirmed) of the existing debt to the regulator.

He also noted that the staff were not aware of the suspension letter as at Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, it would be recalled that during one of the meetings between Government agencies and airlines, the NCAA had revealed there was heavy indebtedness to the NCAA to the tune of N42 billion and $7.8million.

NCAA, Director General, Musa Nuhu after that meeting had explained that airlines will have to remit funds on a monthly basis to offset their legacy debts or risk non renewal of the AOC, Air Transport License ( ATL).

The above may not be the reason for the current situation but as it stands now the airline is currently not flying although scheduled for operation.

There are currently no staff available on their counters as at last check.

