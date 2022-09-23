By Dayo Johnson

THE Ondo State government, yesterday, insisted that Irokun, Obinehin, Idigbengben and Araromi seaside communities, are within Ilaje council area of the state and the installation of their monarchs remains.

The Ogun state government had faulted the installation of monarchs in the four communities by the Ondo state government.

But a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju disagreed that the communities were in dispute before the National Boundary.

The statement reads: “Irokun, Obinehin, Idigbengben and Araromi seaside are communities within Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo state. These communities have a long history of traditional institutions within the state.

“These communities are not in dispute between Ondo state and Ogun State as the people living therein are indigenes of Ondo State.

“In addition, the landmass occupied by these communities falls within the territory of Ondo state of Nigeria.

“The claim that these communities are in dispute before the National Boundary commission is untrue, as the communities are within Ilaje Local Government of Ondo state.

“The recognized traditional institutions in these communities are integral parts of traditional institutions in, and of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo state and the traditional rulers are indigenes of Ondo State.”

“Ondo state Government in the recent White paper issued by the Justice Ajama Commission avoided consideration of request for recognition of traditional institutions from communities where there are land disputes and communal conflicting claims, pending the resolution of such disputes.

“It should be noted that the traditional institutions of these communities, submitted memoranda and appeared publicly before Ondo state, Justice C.E.T Ajama Commission of Enquiry on Chieftaincy matters, set up by Ondo State as far back as 2015 without any opposition from any quarter, including the Government of Ogun State.

“It is surprising that the Government of Ogun State is trying to claim ownership, after Ondo State Government has accepted the recommendation of the said Commission.

“While the Government of Ondo state is not averse to discussions on this matter as requested, we however urge our brothers in Ogun State to check their records properly on issues raised in their statement.

“There is no threat to peace in these communities. We urge our people to continue to live harmoniously amongst themselves for the development of our dear sunshine state.”

RELATED NEWS