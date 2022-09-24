.

Okikiola Taiwo-Jalupon, a young female politician whose legislative bid in 2019 caused a positive stir, has emphasized the importance of the digital inclusion of women, stating that it is crucial to improving the global supply of talents and increasing innovation sources required to tackle existential challenges.

She said this while reacting to a UNICEF documentary that showed that young girls in Nigeria, as in other parts of the globe, lack the digital literacy required to succeed in today’s digital world.

Publishing the documentary on Twitter, UNICEF said “digital literacy is critical in today’s world of learning and earning. Nearly 1 billion girls and women worldwide lack the skills to succeed in today’s digital world. We cannot exclude half of the world’s talent.”

Responding to the claim, Okikiola said “indeed, bridging the gender digital divide is key to elevating the status of women and increasing the global supply of talent required to tackle global challenges. More digitally empowered women equals greater innovation source.”

She also announced plans to team up with agencies focused on providing affordable access to digital tools and other learning opportunities to women.

Okikiola Taiwo-Jalupon is a young politician and gender advocate with a stated goal of working to eliminate barriers and repressive beliefs limiting women’s rights and their active participation in public life.

