By Etop Ekanem

The management of Difas School has debunk allegations of missing child, school bullying, kidnapping, pedophiles and ritualist activities levelled against the school by a group, Lizzy Anjoorin Warriors Fans.

Reacting during a press conference in its Ikorodu, Lagos premises, Difas Schools Director of Studies, Taiwo Jojolola, said: “We have never recorded any case of a missing child, school bullying, kidnapping, pedophiles or ritualist activities since its inception till date and will never do such by the grace of God. Instead, we have recorded glorious academic progress and excellence in all our activities.

“Difas School has been a home away from home for all her students and pupils. Parents of Difas School and everyone that knows Difas knows that it is is a big blessing to Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

“We enjoin all peace-loving citizens of our great country that may come across any of their antics against Difas School to consider their evil schemes irrelevant and not buy into any of their lies.

“We realised the attack is not directly as a result of any issues they have with the school, rather, it is more of a revenge plan on Alujo FM whom Lizzy Anjoorin Warriors Fans have vowed to ruin his business because of personal issues. Difas School knows nothing about it.

