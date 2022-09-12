By Efosa Taiwo

Former Chelsea striker, Diego Costa on Monday officially joined Wolverhampton Wonders as a free agent.

The 33-year-old signed a one-year deal with Wolves.

Speaking after his signing, the striker said that he is looking forward to scoring goals and bringing discipline to the team.

Read also: Diego Costa’s move to Wolves suffer setback over work permit

He said that quality of the players in the club influenced his decision as it will expedite his adaptation to the club.

He told the club’s official website, “It’s a first-class club with very good players who know how to play football and having the chance to play in the Premier League again was the main thing.

“Obviously, the club influenced my decision, especially knowing I will be able to adapt a lot more easily here not only from a technical point of view, the quality of the players but also from the fact that a lot of the players are Portuguese and that will make my transition that much smoother.

“It wasn’t in the best terms possible on account of a player’s injury which, unfortunately, I can only wish nothing but the best for him.

“But when he [Bruno Lage] told me about returning to the Premier League since this a championship I have related to quite a bit, always liked it and followed. No matter how much I enjoyed playing in Madrid, I felt discouraged, but this motivated me. It lit that fire within me.”

He added, “What they [Wolves fans] can expect from me is dedication, willingness, discipline and goals which is what I will try to bring to the team to thank for all the support and all the trust.”

Costa has been without a club since leaving Atletico Miniero as a free agent in January. He scored 5 goals in his 19 appearances for them in 2021 before his contract got terminated.

Costa returns to the EPL after leaving in the summer of 2017, making 89 appearances, scoring 52 goals for Chelsea.

RELATED NEWS