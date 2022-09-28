.

By Esther Onyegbula

It was all glitz and glamour for Dexy Creation at the just concluded African Fashion Week Nigeria as they launched their much-anticipated Capsule collection: AFARA.

Inspired by the evolution of the social impact on the visionary woman, Dexy Creation is always on point and the AFARA collection which captured the audience’s heart on the runway was no different at the event held at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This collection is called AFARA, a Yoruba word for Bridge. This collection depicts a woman who courageously walked through the Bridge to a point of self-realization and total transformation.

Every piece has Bridge built with textile waste in it. It connects the core values of the brand which are circularity, art and women empowerment.

Speaking of her collections at the AFWN, the Creative Director, Dexy Creation Adaeze Onu said the AFARA collection is unique from our other collections because we concentrate on circular process in the production and the designs. We up-cycle the textile waste into wearable clothes while we pay specific attention to the fabric we used which are skilfully and ethically handmade from the indigenous communities in Nigeria.”

“The designs are works of art, and architecture, they are edgy, timeless, colourful and well detailed.”

This collection touches our core values towards sustainability…The circularity, The women empowerment, reduced unemployment, economic growth and more.”

Adaeze is a seasoned fashion visionary and women advocate whose designs always reflect same.

Beyond fashion, Dexy Creation is a movement using Fashion, art and skill training to transform youths and women in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. Over 2000 lives have been touched and still counting.

Built as Social Enterprise, 5% of every purchase from the Ready to wear pieces goes to the women empowerment scheme.

