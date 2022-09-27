Dentsu International has announced the streamlining of its creative line of businesses globally to a singular agency format.

With this, Isobar and dentsuMcGarryBowen Nigeria have transitioned into a single integrated creative network, DENTSU CREATIVE Nigeria.

The Managing Partner and Group Chief Executive Officer of MediaFuse-Dentsu International (dentsu Nigeria), Mr Emeka Okeke, announced this in a press statement.

He explained that this is in line with the ongoing brand optimisation within the dentsu International network where the agency’s portfolios are simplified into three core lines of business: Media, Creative and CXM.

DENTSU CREATIVE had been launched in the USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Singapore in June 2022.

“Nigeria is joining other markets in launching DENTSU CREATIVE, including South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, China, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Korea, Myanmar, France, MENA and Colombia, with more markets to follow shortly,” he added.

He described DENTSU CREATIVE as “the single biggest launch initiative this year and places creativity at the centre of how we think, operate and work and bolsters our holistic marketing communications solutions to clients.”

“This is a pivotal moment for dentsu globally as well as MediaFuse-Dentsu International. We will collectively use our expertise to make a positive impact on our clients’ brands and businesses and this will further enable us to drive growth for our clients. This is a journey we are proud to embark on.

“With this, we are also harnessing the power of our creativity to deliver common good and prioritise long-term benefits over short-term outcomes,” he said.

The Chief Operating Officer of DENTSU CREATIVE Nigeria, Funke Adekola, added that the integrated creative network would bolster holistic client offerings.

“This is the next step in the dentsu evolution and creativity journey. We are now able to offer a one-stop shop with global expertise in content, traditional above-the-line advertising, digital performance, marketing, with customer experience and influencer marketing at its core. We will be sharing more about our launch plans in due course,” she noted.

