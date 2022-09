By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Dennis has returned to training at Premier League club, Nottingham Forest after recovering from injury.

Dennis pulled out of Nigeria’s international friendly against the Desert Foxes of Algeria after picking up the injury.

The former Watford forward was pictured in training with his teammates on Thursday, and he is now in the race to face Leicester City this weekend.

He has made four league appearances and yet to record a goal at the City Ground.

RELATED NEWS