The campaign of All Progressive Congress, APC governorship candidate in Delta state, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege has received a boost from Delta State citizens and the United Kingdom chapter of the ruling party.

The UK chapter of the ruling party chapter has promised to jointly support the candidacy of Omo-Agege in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

In a statement by its Chairman, Mr Lucky Gbenedio, the group said it believes that Omo-Agege is the only one amongst the governorship candidates in the state that can bring the much desired change to Delta State.

The statement reads: “In order to place Delta in the league of Progressive and Working States, from its present doldrums, where mediocrity has been elevated to state policy, we Deltans in the UK will mobilise and deploy our skills and resources to ensure that Obarisi, Ovie Omo-Agege emerges as governor, come 2023.”

Gbenedio has been with the APC from its formative stages, with the likes of late Senator Pius Ewherido, Otega Emerhor, through the period of Great Ogboru and now Omo-Agege.

He is a principled politician who has stayed with the party through thick and thin, never decamping to other parties. He is also a grassroots mobilizer, who has promised to deliver the whole units of wards in his Agbaroh constituency for Omo-Agege.

Gbenedio is a philanthropist, who is currently involved in a community project that will be unveiled to his Agbaroh constituency before the end of the year.

He believes that with the performance of Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President, there is no doubt that he is the right person to govern Delta State.

Omo-Agege was recently in London under the auspices of the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, where he met with Delta State APC in the UK, led by its Chairman, Lucky Gbenedio.

