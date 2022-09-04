By Festus Ahon

ASABA-AGAINST a video which trended on social media, the Delta State Police Command, Sunday, said its operatives did not arrest any suspect selling human parts as ‘suya’ to unsuspecting consumers in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

A video which surfaced at the weekend, had indicated that a suspect was arrested with a wheelbarrow load of human parts at Ogwashi-Uku with a voice that the suspect was selling his pieces of staked ‘suya’ meat for N100.00.

The voice added that on a good bargain, he could dispose off two sticks of the roasted meat for N150.00 but consumers never knew that they were consuming human meat.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe, said it was not true, saying that nobody was arrested in possession of human parts.

Edafe who stated this upon enquiries from our Correspondent, said what the police evacuated was a victim of a hit and run driver, explaining that the body of the unidentified victim was totally shattered.

