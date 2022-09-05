Agas

Delta State Government on Monday assured persons with impairment, especially the deaf and dumb, of continuous inclusion in government programmes.

Chief of Staff, Government House, Rt. Hon. Festus Agas, gave the assurance while addressing members of the Association of the Deaf/Dumb who were at the Government House, Asaba, on an awareness and advocacy procession.

Agas, who was accompanied by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, commended the group for their peaceful conduct, and reaffirmed that the Sen. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa administration would continue to provide for the deaf and physically challenged in all its skill acquisition programmes.

“I want to welcome you to Government House, Asaba, and thank you for the orderly manner in which you have organised yourselves in carrying out your advocacy.

“I want to reassure you that as a government, we run an inclusive administration. We have a lot of empowerment programmes such as Job Creation, Girl-Child Empowerment as well as Rural Youth Skill Acquisition(RYSA) programme.

” In all these programmes, without any fear of contradiction, the government made provisions for the deaf/dumb and other physically-challenged Deltans,” he said

The COS further stated that ” the deaf/dumb like every other persons are humans and also deserve the good things of life” and asked members of the group to take advantage of ongoing cycle of RYSA selection for trainees to enlist and acquire skills.

He promised to convey their message to the Governor.

Ealier, President of the Association, Mr Emmanuel Oyibo, had thanked the State Government for giving them the opportunity to organise another Deaf/Dumb Awareness Week.

He disclosed that programme would provide opportunity to enlighten the public on how to break the communication barrier between the deaf and other members of the public.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to continue to include members of the association in its programmes.

RELATED NEWS