Past and present students leaders of the Delta State Comrade Community today in Asaba said they have concluded plans to endorse the joint gubernatorial ticket of Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, Governorship and Deputy Governorship Candidates of the APC.

Speaking on behalf of the Community during a stakeholders meeting at the Asaba residence of the Deputy Governorship Candidate of APC, Friday Osanebi, leader of the community, Comr. Elder Stephen Ekuerhare said comrades of Delta State after careful appraisal has chosen to identify, support and endorse the joint gubernatorial ticket of Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi.

According to Comr. Ekuerhare, the emergence of Osanebi as the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC makes it impossible for youths and students of Delta State to support any other political party and their candidates.

Ekuerhare who described the Master of Empowerment as one of their own, said the capacity and charming personality of Osanebi is the deciding factor behind the community’s decision to support the APC joint gubernatorial ticket.

He rounded off by saying that a date will be fixed shortly for the official endorsement, that will be done collectively by all past and present student leaders of the Community.

Responding, Osanebi appreciated the support of the comrade community, adding that as one of their own, when he and his principal Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege are elected in 2023, he will not bring shame to the community.

