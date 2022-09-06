.

The founder of Divine Bethel Bible Church, World wide who is also a notable ex-militant leader in the struggle for a better and more prosperous Niger Delta region, Abraham Vwaghie, has described the Nigerian Deputy Senate President and gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, as the best candidate ever thrusted up by the political system in the annals of the oil-rich state.

The preacher in the vineyard stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Sapele, Tuesday where he described the lawmaker in glowing terms saying, his representative aptitude and the zeal to serve his people is weird describing him as a visionary statesman, a virtue he noted, is strange in the nation’s political space.

The Ummadja, Udu Local Government-born cleric noted that never in the history of the political representation in the state or Senatorial level has an ‘Omo-Agege’ been seen or felt in the state particularly in his developmental drives which he said has endeared him to all, across social divides.

Specifically, the former warlord cited reasons that gives DSP Omo-Agege wide margin above his contemporaries in the race to the Asaba Government House to include: his dexterity and thirst for massive infrastructure development of not only his constituency but the entire state.

To the preacher and evangelist, Senator Omo-Agege has long passed the test of quality representation never seen in the state describing his light up Delta project as a second to none adding that the rural communities where light never got to since civilisation now enjoy electricity courtesy of the man he described as the bride of delta electorates.

Describing Senator Omo-Agege as the pride of the 9th National Assembly and best to happen to the good people of Delta state, Vwaghie called on the electorates to rally support for the man who he noted, initiated the Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Ughelli North LGA; the University of Agriculture and Technology, Aboh in Ndokwa East, the man who he said is executing a multi million naira multiple projects for his Alma mater in Obinomba, Ukwani Local Government area, and other life changing projects initiated by the Orogun-born politician in Bomadi, Isoko land and others too numerous to mention.

According to him, DSP Omo-Agege has paid his dues and deserves to be rewarded with overwhelming support by all Deltans as the 2023 general elections gather momentum adding that: “to whom much is given, much is expected.”

“I call on Deltans to support and show solidarity to our DSP Omo-Agege who makes us proud as a people on daily basis. He is a detribalised politician and statesman who doesn’t pander to primordial sentiments in his drive to better the life of the people. In his mind, the people of our state are one indivisible entity which informs his desire for even development being pivoted by him across the state.

“In Omo-Agege we have a pan Niger Deltan and workaholic with vision and mission to develop every nook and cranny of our state and this is why he is the best and we owe him a duty of support and solidarity. It’s my clarion call that the good people of our state massively queue behind this rare gem who is a gift from God to us all.”

The preacher in the vineyard stated, as he called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to uphold its anti corruption and anti rigging templates before, during and after the elections to enable the oil-rich state “democratise for the first time.”

RELATED NEWS