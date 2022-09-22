By Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI – SOCIAL activist, Mr. Enis Ogegere, has said that Deputy Senate President and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State for the 2023 general election, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was the gubernatorial candidate with a clear vision and manifesto in the state.

Ogegere who stated this at Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area, while flagging- off the #i√oteAgege, a support group for the gubernatorial aspiration of Omo-Agege, noted the the Deputy Senate President “is miles ahead of other candidates” in the race for the state governorship race.

Ogegere who is the Coordinator of the group said: “Our forebearers conceived Delta to be first among equals. Hence, the popular slogan, Delta First. This slogan was a batch of honour for Deltans in all walks of life.

“Unfortunately, since the return to democracy in 1999, our state is fast losing its place of pride in the comity of states. To say that Delta State is in dire need of a paradigm shift is to put it mildly.

“A state at par with Rivers and Akwa Ibom in revenue allocation is satisfactorily competing with the worst in critical indices of performance and governance because of poor leadership. John C. Maxwell clearly had the condition of Delta as oil producing state in mind when he said; ‘Everything rises and falls on leadership’.

“The ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta has failed woefully in presenting credible and visionary leadership to drive out of the current quagmire. In all development indices, Delta State under PDP cannot compete with neighbouring states in education, agriculture and quality of infrastructure.

“Our commitment is borne out of his antecedent, delivery of dividends of democracy and untainted records in public service. It is our conviction that Omo-Agege is miles ahead of other candidates in the race to Osadebe House. The enormous responsibilities to retool leadership in the state do not need a man that will learn on the job.

“In the last seven years, we have watched with keen interest and chronicled his legislative interventions in Delta central and the stability in the National Assembly. Omo-Agege is the only candidate with a clear vision and manifesto, the EDGE to BAND.

“His continuous unveiling of projects, particularly school projects and delivery of electricity equipment to light up rural communities in the state is a glimpse to what the ‘EDGE to BAND’ manifesto seeks to deliver to Deltans.

“As we proceed into intense period of campaign, we enjoin Deltans to seek contestation of ideas not campaign replete with calumny and empty promises. We enjoin our members drawn from all political parties and the three senatorial district to ignore sophistries meant to score cheap political points.

“If the will of the people is the ultimate arbiter of power as posited by Adam Prwzeworski, then the verdict of the people will fix the rot in 2023. This is because when the election day comes, the people will be determined to vote Omo-Agege.”

