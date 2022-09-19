By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: Former camp 5 commanders of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, aka c5c have met in Warri, Delta state with a call on the newly appointed interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty programme ,PAP, Major General Barry Ndiomu rtd to engage all stakeholders and evolve new strategies to deepen success of the programme.

A communiqué at the end of the meeting attended by some other ex agitators and signed by Peter Ekpebide aka Commander Fire-burn , Commander Thompson Igere and Commander Dennis Kpadia congratulated the new amnesty boss, adding that he should sustain synergy “and coordinated efforts between the former camp 5 commanders in-line with the aims and objectives of the Amnesty Programme;”

The communique decried alleged neglect of the commanders on matters of engagement, empowerment , adding that the new amnesty boss should anchor his programmes on transparency, accountability.

” Also, the Forum appreciated; His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, for sustaining the Amnesty Programme, decrying the high level of conspiracies and negligent against c5c in-terms of constructive engagement, empowerment.”.

“The Forum calls on the new interim administrator of the Amnesty Programme; Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd) to live up to the responsibility and confidence reposed in him, discharge his duties and rise to the occasion such as proffering innovative ideas, embark on people oriented policies”.

