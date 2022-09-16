…As Tinubu campaign office receives support of N100m

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

A pro-Yoruba agenda and loyalist of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Chief Remilekun Usman, has challenged both the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola to openly declare their supports for Tinubu’s presidential ambition, saying their silence is not the best at the moment.

Usman, who further challenged the duo to make their stands known to the public as beneficiaries and products of Tinubu political dynasty, however, pledged to support Tinubu’s campaign with N100 million donation.

In a statement personally signed and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, Usman urged the duo to take a cue from the former Governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who did not only identify with Asiwaju’s project, but also campaigning rigorously for Yoruba man to be president.

“If those who are not from Yorubaland including northerners are not hiding their support for Asiwaju Tinubu, one wonders why our brothers whose political journey cannot be completed without Tinubu’s influence are yet to be mobilizing and working secretly and openly for him.

“There may be differences but they should resolve and bury their hatchet in the interest of Southwest, Yoruba and give Tinubu the best support he deserves from them.

“I also want to say that Osinbajo, Aregbesola and others who are in the same category of aggrieved party members should direct their supporters to do so and join various campaign group.”

He expressed optimism that Tinubu would win 2023 election, saying: “Don’t let us go to war with a divided team, we need genuine reconciliation and support for the task ahead becauae it is a must win for Yorubaland.”

