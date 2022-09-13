.

By Bashir Bello, DUTSE

The Police Command in Jigawa has disclosed that the death toll in Sunday’s canoe mishap in Dabi community of Ringim Local Government Area of the state has risen to seven.

The incident occurred when a canoe, conveying 13 passengers on their way to a condolence visit, capsized after hitting an object.

The police, upon receipt of the report, launched a search and rescue mission at the scene with the assistance of local divers in the area.

The mission, according to the police, led to the recovery of seven persons on the spot who were rushed to General Hospital, Ringim.

Two of the seven recovered occupants, Bara’atu Garba, 30, and Mahmud Surajo, 3, were certified dead by a medical doctor on duty.

The remaining five persons were admitted at the hospital, while the other six victims remained missing.

The spokesperson of the command, Lawan Shiisu, in a statement in Dutse, yesterday, confirmed the recovery of five more bodies, which brought the number of persons that died in the incident to seven.

“Among the six persons missing in yesterday’s canoe mishap in Ringim LGA, the report shows that five more corpses were recovered while one person is still missing,” the spokesperson said.

Shiisu added that efforts to recover the remaining persons were being intensified.

