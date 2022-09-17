.Queues for 12 hours to pay respect

David Beckham weeps at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall

By Adegboyega Adeleye

English football legend David Beckham said paying his respects to Queen Elizabeth was “special” after he queued for 12 hours to see her coffin on Friday.

Beckham shed tears at Westminster Hall while paying tribute to the late Queen.

Beckham won 115 caps for England during his playing career

The former England captain, 47, was among those who took their turn to walk past the coffin at Westminster Hall.

Beckham who was presented with an (Order of the British Empire) OBE by the Queen in 2003 for his services to football said yesterday that, “It’s special to be here, to celebrate and to hear the different stories that people have.”

Recalls OBE honour

He recalled: “To receive my OBE, I took my grandparents with me – who were the ones that really brought me up to be a huge royalist and a fan of the Royal Family – and obviously I had my wife there as well.

“To step up, to get my honour – but then also Her Majesty, to ask questions, to talk. I was so lucky that I was able to have a few moments like that in my life, to be around Her Majesty.

“Because we can all see with the love that has been shown how special she is and how special she was and the legacy that she leaves behind.

“It’s a sad day, but it’s a day for us to remember the incredible legacy that she’s left.

“Every time that we stood there when we wore those Three Lion shirts and I had my armband and we sang God Save The Queen, that was something that meant so much to us.

“Every time that we did it, it was something special.”

