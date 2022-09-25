Turkey based entrepreneur, founder of Ajoyo Global Touch Limited and Lead Trainer at Digital Dominance Academy Daniel Deji Ayodele, has been conferred with an honorary doctorate degree by Myles Leadership University.

The ceremony which held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, acknowledges that Ayodele deserves to be recognised for his unsurpassed abilities and was premised on Daniel Deji Ayodele’s outstanding contribution in the areas of Youth Development, Entrepreneurship, Branding, Digital Marketing, Mentorship, Leadership, and philanthropy.

The University Registrar, Nana Arnold who spoke through the Chairman selection committee Dr Matthew Mario during the award ceremony said: “The University is giving this award to you for your outstanding contribution in the areas of Youth Development, Entrepreneurship, Branding, Digital Marketing, Mentorship, Leadership, and philanthropy. your leadership qualities and your profundity of thoughts have placed you on a pedestal above all your equals.

“Kindly accept this great award as we are honoured to have you as one of the recipients to our University for this year’s conferment ceremony.”

Ayodele popularly known as TheGlobalDaniel was born on September 20, 1988, in Epinmi Akoko, Ondo State, Nigeria is a social entrepreneur, Personal Brand Strategist, business coach, event producer and integrated marketing consultant.

He is the author of best-selling books “Digital Dominance and How to brand yourself”

Ayodele is the Lead trainer at Digital Dominance Academy and the executive director at Ajoyo Global Touch, A turkey based academy that is dedicated to teaching entrepreneurs how to brand and become more visible in the global scene, B2B matchmaking, and international organization connecting businesses with new buyers, suppliers and investment opportunities.

As the founder and brand architect at Ajoyo Global Touch, Daniel is highly skilled and experienced in branding, E-commerce, and digital marketing, His academy has successfully implemented major campaigns and oversees the launch of global brands, Digital campaign projects while facilitating trade and investments for Africa and the rest of the world.

Daniel Deji Ayodele helps visionaries and working professionals start and grow profitable side businesses while employed.

Elated Ayodele while receiving the award thanked the management of Myles University for recognising him by giving him such a prestigious award. “He dedicated the award to his late mother while appreciating his Father Mr David, his brother Shola, sisters Hannah, friends, and other family members for their immense support.

He further disclosed and congratulated others who received the award, They include Dr Petwise Olubogu, Dr Carl D Wilson, USA.

With this award, Dr. Daniel Deji Ayodele joins Myles Leadership University’s prestigious alumni of Honorary Doctorate Recipients.

Myles Leadership University is affiliated with top Universities in India, Benin, Togo, and Cameroun.

Myles Leadership University is accredited and recognized by Higher Education and Research systems in francophone Africa (CAMES) and the International Association of Universities (IAU, WHED in Collaboration with UNESCO).

