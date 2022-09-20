Efeviroro

Olorugun Dafe Dandolor has commended the Delta State commissioner for science and technology Mrs. Jennifer Efeviroro over the second phase of the ICT – YEP youth empowerment program.

Dandolor Siad the ICT-Youth empowerment program is one of governor Okowa’s brilliant initiatives of youths’ skills and entrepreneurship development scheme designed to train and develop Delta youths in various areas of information communication technology.

According to him, the commissioner has done well to have reviewed the impact of the first phases of the program to access the level of impact before organizing the second phase to address more challenges within the various sectors.



He urged her to continue to develop youths to become self-employed in the State to reduce the rate of unemployment.

RELATED NEWS