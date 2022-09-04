Music Africa Awake Foundation (MUAFA) founder, Prince Emeka Ojukwu (3rd left); King Oke-David, Marketing Consultant (2nd right) and others during the media launch of Nigerian Reggae Festival, at Trade Fair Motel, Lagos

By Etop Ekanem

The fourth edition of the Nigeria Reggae Festival will hold from November 11 to 13, at Trade Fair Motel, Badagry Expressway, Lagos and will attract international and local reggae music artistes.

According to the organiser of the event, Music Africa Awake Foundation (MUAFA), the raggea festival is aimed at restoring peace and unity in Nigeria and also eradicate xenophobic attacks in African countries.

Speaking during the media launch of the Nigeria Reggae Festival in Lagos, founder of MUAFA, Prince Emeka Ojukwu, said the event is not just about music and dance, it will also feature an exhibition of business and arts, seminars on health and music and tour to connect with foreigners.

The organisers said the festival is expected to feature reggae music artists from Nigeria, Caribbeans, France, Switzerland, UK and other African countries, including Daddy West, Denmark artiste Jethro Alonestar Sheeran, Patoranking among others the organisers did not disclose.

According to Ojukwu, “reggae music has its roots in Africa; the whole essence of the brand of music emphasized the unity of the African continent.The reggae music festival would also be a veritable platform to not only propagate the gospel of peace among all but also provide a platform to promote upcoming artists.

“Reggae music has been known to promote peace and speak the truth to our leaders and people. The Nigeria Reggae Festival will hold for three days at the Trade Fair Motel, and we chose Lagos as venue because Lagos is a mini Nigeria where all tribes are represented. We want to use this platform to unite Nigerians. We had a pilot show in Anambra State, and had in attendance the Ambassador of Jamaica to Nigeria.

So, we mean business, and invite all to come, and let’s unite for common good.”

