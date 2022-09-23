By Peter Egwuatu

The Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc is drumming up support for cyber vigilance across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Chief Executive Officer, CSCS, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, who gave this hint yesterday, said CSCS has concluded arrangement with regulators, operators, experts and other key stakeholders to brainstorm on ways to tackle cybersecurity challenges in the country and global.

He advocated for collective responsibility, saying “anybody using technology should be very careful and must know ways to protect its data and information.”

Speaking on the CSCS 2022 cybersecurity conference themed: ‘Future of cybersecurity and emerging opportunities’, he stated, “The conference is timely given the increasing global incidence of cyber-attacks, especially as network compromise arising from remote connections associated with work-from-home presents new forms of cybersecurity exposures”.

He stated: “As we surf the internet and connect to different applications either on our official networks or personal devices, we need to protect ourselves and our ecosystem from the rising vulnerabilities of cybercrimes.

“At CSCS, we believe everyone’s awareness and conscious practice of best approaches in cybersecurity should be a key aspect of how people live and work in today’s environment, especially as everyone needs to take responsibility for protecting the integrity of networks and systems, not just for our personal interest but also in ensuring the integrity and safety of our ecosystem and broader market.

“Cybersecurity is not the responsibility of the IT officers, rather it’s a collective responsibility of everyone connected to the system, including customers, who we must continuously educate on best practices to prevent them from being the weakest link in our systems.

