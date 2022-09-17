.

By Jimitota Onoyume

Izon Okosu-Otu (Izon Council of Elders) in Delta State has flayed attack on Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, over the pipeline surveillance contract awarded him by the government, describing those behind the attack as enemies of the Niger Delta region.

At a press briefing, yesterday in Warri, Delta state, the Chairman of the apex Ijaw body in the state, Chief Bare Etolor and the secretary Chief Fred Anisah in a statement wondered why critics were silent over the multi-billion dollar oil mining licenses and oil blocks were given to non-Niger Deltans, stressing that it was obvious the attacks on Tompolo were sponsored by enemies of Niger Deltans bent on promoting disunity in the region.

“Again, the present contract is awarded to about three other companies, yet only the fraction to Tompolo has become an issue for protest.”

“As Niger Deltans , the question is—why are the multi-billion dollar oil mining licenses and oil blocks gifted to only non-Niger Deltans always overlooked by our seasonal agitators calling for the heavens to fall over the Tompolo little contract?”

“This is not ordinary, it seems to be the handiwork of our perennial Niger Delta enemies who are hell-bent on seeing that we are never united.”

The Ijaw elders further called for peace on the issue, urging all to rally around Tompolo to ensure success.

