By Innocent Anaba

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, has restrained Chief James Odunmbaku and six others from trespassing on 10, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos State, measuring approximately 9185.06 square yards delineated in Survey Plan No. O. A432 dated October 14, 1960, prepared by Surveyor Adekunle Kukoyi and registered as No. 6 at page 6 in Volume 431 at the Land Registry Office, Ibadan vide Deed of Conveyance dated January 10, 1961, pending the final determination of this suit.

The plaintiff, Mr Olufemi Fasehun, for himself as the administrator of the estate of late Ebenezer Fasehun and on behalf of the beneficiaries to the estate, had in the suit prayed the court to restrain Chief Odunmbaku, an All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain in the state, Mr Clement Nwagwu, Mukaila Esho, Otunba Ibikunle Akinrore, Oba Olusesan Ikudoro and persons unknown either by themselves, their servants, agents and/or privies from breaking in, entering, penetrating, occupying and forcefully take up possession of the said land until the final determination of the suit.

Trial judge, Justice Y. Goshoala, in his ruling, granted the interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants/respondents, either by themselves, their servants, agents and/or privies from trespass on the land, subject matter of the suit, pending the final determination of the motion on notice.

In another development, the Lagos State Special Task Force on Land Grabbers, is currently investigating the petition against Chief Odunmbaku, over land grabbing accusations on the same property situate at No. 10, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Lagos which land is also accessible through Olayiwola Street, off Kudirat Abiola way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Joined with Chief Odunmbaku in the investigation are Mukaila Muili Esho, Chief Tajudeen Eguaye, Mrs. Mudiratu Egunaye, Ayinde Sanni Egunaye, Oluwadare Olanrewaju, Cletus Nwagu and others members of Egunaye family of Oregun.

According to a letter with reference number LSSTF/LG/2021/5510, dated December 23, 2021, and signed by its coordinator, Mr. Owolabi Arole, the Task Force acknowledged the concerns of the petitioner, Mr. Olufemi Fasehun, through his lawyer, Otunba Remi Adeoye, who claimed that the petitioner and others severally damaged the property of Olufemi Omoola Fasehun in the course of attempting to forcefully take over the land.

RELATED NEWS