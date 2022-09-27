.

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A federal high court sitting in Birnin Kebbi, on Tuesday nullified the second People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primaries for Kebbi central senatorial district which Alieru participated in.

Justice B G Ashigar of the federal high court Birnin Kebbi, while delivering the ruling contended that, that PDP unlawfully cancelled the primaries in which the plaintiff took part in a populated petition written against him (Haruna Saidu Dandio) and that he forged signatures of some people in his nomination form for Kebbi central, continuing Ashiga said that, the plaintiff was not served with the petition and that he was denied of his right to free hearing before PDP cancelled his primaries, as such the cancellation is a nullity and that PDP is not capable to cancel the primaries after refusing to serve him petition written against him.

He added that INEC unlawfully excluded the plaintiff’s name, adding no complaint was however made about the plaintiff primaries up to the second primaries in which senator Alieru took part.

He explained that money was allegedly offered to Malam Haruna to relinquish his seat to the defendant (Alieru).

In his final ruling after quoting relevant sections, particularly section 84 of the amended electoral act and several sections, cited similar cases, read affidavits and submissions from lawyers involved in the case, justice Babagana Ashiga of the federal high court Birnin Kebbi “hereby affirmed the first primaries of Kebbi central won by Malam Haruna Saidu Dandi, o for having taken part in the PDP primaries for Kebbi central and the second primaries which Senator Adamu took part is a nullity, Haruna is the valid candidate for PPD Kebbi central senatorial district.

Reacting to the court ruling, lawyer to the plaintiff barrister Usman Sulaiman (SAN) said that, they came to challenge the second primaries of Alieru and justice was rightly served as Haruna Saidu is the valid candidate for PDP Kebbi central and they are grateful to God and the court.

In his response, counsel to the first defendant Senator Alieru Barrister Aminu Hassan said that the judicial system is like upstairs if you are not satisfied on the first floor you will move to the other, and they will appeal the ruling.

