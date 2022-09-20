By Femi Bolaji

A Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, Tuesday nullified the governorship primary election of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Taraba state that produced Emmanuel Bwacha as the candidate of the party.

An aggrieved aspirant, David Kente had dragged the party and its candidate to court over the recognition of Bwacha as candidate of the party.

The presiding Judge, Justice Simon Amobeda in his ruling directed that a fresh governorship primary election be conducted within 14 days.

The court also ordered Bwacha to stop parading himself as the governorship candidate of the APC.

The Judge also told the APC to adhere strictly to the provisions of the new electoral act in the conduct of a fresh primary.

Reacting to the ruling, the counsel to Bwacha, Festus K. Idepefor, said he will reach out to his client on their next course of action.

RELATED NEWS