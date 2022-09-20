Jalingo – Femi Bolaji

A Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, Tuesday has nullified the governorship primary election that produced Emmanuel Bwacha as the candidate of the party in the 2023 election.

An aggrieved aspirant, David Kente had dragged the party and its candidate to court over the recognition of Bwacha as candidate of the party.

The presiding Judge, Justice Simon Amobeda in his ruling directed that a fresh governorship primary election be conducted within 14 days.

The court also ordered Bwacha to stop parading himself as the governorship candidate of the APC.

Details soon…

