Mendy

Efosa Taiwo

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of one count of rape on the direction of the judge at his trial.

Mr. Mendy, 28, was cleared at Chester Crown Court of the rape of a 19-year-old woman at his home in Prestbury, Cheshire, on 24 July last year.

According to the BBC, co-accused Louis Saha Matturie, 41, was also found not guilty of two counts of rape against the same woman.

They remain on trial for alleged sexual offences which they both deny.

Mr Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, was also cleared of one count of sexual assault against the same woman.

On Tuesday Judge Stephen Everett ordered the jury to clear the defendants of those counts after the prosecution offered no further evidence and formal not guilty counts were entered.

He had warned jurors not to speculate as to why the prosecution had decided not to pursue guilty verdicts and to continue to “faithfully” try the defendants on the multiple charges they still face.

Earlier the jury were told of a private video of the woman having “enthusiastic sex” with Mr Matturie when she claimed she had been raped.

The hearing was adjourned and when court resumed, prosecutors told the court they were no longer seeking guilty verdicts on alleged sexual offences involving the 19-year-old complainant.

The rape charge dropped against Mr Mendy related to an incident with Mr Matturie when the woman had claimed she awoke to find the footballer raping her.

