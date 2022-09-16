By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital has admitted certified true copies of 1981 and 1983 West African Examinations Council certificates of the governorship candidate 0f the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Pastor Umo Eno.

This came as Pastor Eno who is the second defendant in the ongoing certificate forgery case leveled against him by aggrieved PDP governorship aspirant, Mr. Akan Okon opened his defence on Thursday.

.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Thursday, a Senior Assistant Registrar with West African Examinations Council, Uyo Mr. Noble Ihejirika, who is one of the three defence witnesses, tendered the certified true copies of the certificates.

Ihejirika was led in evidence by one of the Counsels to the first and second defendants, Mr. Uwemedimo Nwoko (SAN) as the Defence Witness

The first certificate admitted as an exhibit was Pastor Umo Eno’s WAEC General Certificate of Education (GcE) of June 1981, while the second was his General Certificate of Education, Ordinary Level of December, 1983.

The witness also tendered the letter written by the examination body to Akwa Ibom State Police Command in which WAEC disowned the letter purportedly written to Association for Advancement of Democracy in Nigeria, alleging that Pastor Umo Eno’s certificate was forged.

Also another defence witness, Mr. Emmanuel Essien, a lawyer in the office of the Attorney General of Akwa Ibom State, tendered a letter of confirmation of results from West African Examinations Council, confirming that Pastor Umo Eno’s certificates of 1981 and 1983 were genuine and not forged as alleged by Mr. Akan Okon.

The third and last defence witness, and Chief Superintendent of Police attached to Akwa Ibom State Police Command, CSP, Chris Tari Endelie, tendered the letter from WAEC for the investigation of the purported letter from the examination body.

But the lead Counsel to the plaintiff, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Okey Amaechi, objected to the admissibility of all the documents tendered before the court.

Amaechi also raised objection to the discharge of the WAEC official from the witness box, without cross examination.

After the last Defence Witness CSP Endelie gave his evidence in Court, Amaechi applied for adjournment for cross examination of the witnesses.

But the Court presided over by Justice Agatha Okeke overruled all his objections.

The Court adjourned the case till Tuesday, 20th September, 2022 for continuation of hearing.

