The APC 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, heartily felicitates Chief Dr Mike Onoja (CON), the Great Akanaba K’Idoma, on the occasion of his birthday.

In a statement issued today, Comrade Onjeh says on behalf of his family, associates and Members of the Onjeh Campaign Organization, he wishes to seize the opportunity of Chief Onoja’s birthday to eulogise him for his numerous contributions to the social, infrastructural and human development of Benue South.

Comrade Onjeh described Chief Onoja as a consummate civil servant, astute politician and philanthropist per excellence, who has offered a new lease of life to many citizens of Benue South and built several bridges of friendship and solidarity between the Idomas and the other ethnic groups in Benue State.

The statement added that Comrade Onjeh Wishes Chief Onoja many happy returns in good health, peace and prosperity.

