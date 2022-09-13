.

A Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF, operating in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, Sunday, reportedly killed nine terrorists, arrested five others, and confiscated nine motorcycles in a foiled attack on the community.

According to the source, the well-armed gunmen stormed the community on 10 different motorcycles but were repelled by members of the Civilian JTF in a fierce gun battle that resulted in the killings and arrest of some of the terrorists.

The source said of the 10 motorcycles used by bandits, only one escaped from the town, as the CJTF captured nine.

Vanguard learned that the assailants, a few days ago, attacked the community and abducted some residents but this time around were overpowered by the civilian joint task force manning the area.

At press time, the spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, Isah Gambo was yet to react to the development.

