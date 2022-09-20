.

...As Buni inspects flood-ravaged areas

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

An unspecified number of people have been killed, following an outbreak of cholera in Ngalda, Kukargadu, Bumsa, Gulani, Buni Gari, and Tarmuwa communities among others in Yobe State, which suffered heavy flooding in the past month.

This came as Governor Mai Buni commiserated with the District Head and members of Jumbam over the loss of over 10 families in a boat mishap while struggling to escape flooding.

The flooding led to the disconnection of Damaturu-Buni Yadi, Damaturu- Tarmuwa, Buni Gari-Bumsa and several federal roads, while graves and residential houses were submerged in the affected communities.

Though some of the collapsed bridges, especially the Damaturu-Buni Yadi federal highway have been fixed temporarily for easy passage by the state government, sources told our correspondent that most of the victims were responding to treatment by officials of the Ministry of Health, Primary Health Care Board and State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA.

In a telephone interview with Vanguard, yesterday, Executive Secretary of SEMA, Dr Mohammed Goje confirmed the outbreak of cholera but insisted that he did not have the actual casualty figure.

Goje refers our Correspondent to officials of the State Ministry of Health for details.

Efforts to get a reaction from the Health Ministry were abortive at press time.

Goje said: “I can confirm to you about the outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting in some communities affected by heavy flooding in Yobe State.

“The Yobe State government under the leadership of Governor Buni is on top of the situation as the Ministry of Health in collaboration with SEMA is providing the needed services to curtail the situation. Therefore, there is no cause for alarm.”

On the latest update on the devastating flooding, he said: “Governor Buni, September 19, 2022, inspected Jumbam and other communities washed away by floods, that disconnected roads and communities.

“While in Jumbam, Governor Buni commiserated with the District Head and community members over the loss of over 10 families in a boat mishap.

“The governor further called on the community leaders, security agencies and other gatekeepers to be careful while using the boats as he directed the immediate reconstruction of the roads.”

RELATED NEWS