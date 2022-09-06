By Miftaudeen Raji

A chess player and winner of a community novelty game, Jamiu Ninilowo has been awarded with a 100% BBA Scholarship by Nexford University in collaboration with Chess in Slums Africa.

Ninilowo’s scholarship is accompanied by a laptop, and an internet modem to support his academic needs.

The young player had passed WAEC with distinction and been looking at university options prior to being introduced to Nexford.

He said, “I am very excited because winning the scholarship would help me achieve my dreams”

The university on Monday held a charity event and chess competition at the Community Space, Lekki featuring students and the chess champions of Chess in Slums.

This event marked the start of the Nexford University graduation week and the online university that upholds flexible and affordable learning believes in identifying unique offerings to help its learners and graduates stand out from the crowd.

Country Director of Nexford University, Olamidun Majekodunmi, congratulated the participants and encouraged them to stick to their best in the game.

“Today signals the launch of Nexford’s graduation week and we’ve found a clear alignment between Chess in Slums and Nexford University- we are producing next-generation leaders and providing unique opportunities for life-changing upliftment.”

Director of Chess Education from Chess in Slums Africa, Peter Abidogun, said, “The experience has been very nice, not the usual type of experience we get because we get to teach normal kids from the comfort of their homes, expensive schools but when you are teaching kids from the slums, the streets, it’s a different ball game because the game is very practical.”

“Chess is a game about survival, strategy, and how to deal with life,” he added.

The Regional Communication Manager of Nexford University, Sally Okogho commented, “Your location shouldn’t limit you, with your laptop you are connected to the world. Nexford University offers a global experience and skills that enable you hop to global opportunities.”

Nexford University is an 100% online university based in Washington DC that creates flexible learning by allowing their students to learn where they want and when they want. It is an organization that focuses on the present, today’s mode of learning and is passionate about putting their learners first, giving them the skills to succeed now — and in the future. Nexford is reshaping the way students learn by shifting from the traditional way of learning and providing curricular innovation, leadership in learning analytics and the development of models and tools that enable personalization and impact at scale.

