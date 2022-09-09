By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea have cancelled their press conference to unveil new head coach Graham Potter and to preview their Saturday London derby clash with Fulham.

The Blues’ new boss was set to face the press for the first time having been announced as Thomas Tuchel’s replacement on Thursday, but the Blues feel it is not appropriate as the UK enters a period of mourning because of the Queen’s death.

Read Also: Sack: I feel sorry for Tuchel – Ten Hag

The club had confirmed, yesterday, that Potter would replace Thomas Tuchel, shortly before news about the monarch’s demise was made public.

However, following the passing of the Queen, the club did not feel it was appropriate to continue with their media plans on Friday.

Chelsea said: “As the nation enters a period of mourning following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, we do not feel it is appropriate to proceed with media scheduled for today.

“We have therefore made the decision to cancel this press conference.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes, particularly to those who may have already started travelling to the training ground.”

Potter was also preparing to lead the Chelsea team out against Fulham on Saturday.

But the Premier League also confirmed on Friday morning that all fixtures this weekend would be called off as a mark of respect.

Match Week 7 was due to commence with a lunch time kick-off between Fulham and Chelsea on Saturday, but that and all other games will now no longer hold as disclosed by Premier League Chief Executive, Richard Masters.

The Premier League’s statement said: “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.

“Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

“As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

RELATED NEWS