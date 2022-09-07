By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea have sacked coach, Thomas Tuchel after a period of unconvincing results that also saw the club lose its opening game of this season’s UEFA Champions League campaign.

The German since taking over from Lampard, aside winning the Champions League has failed to deliver the results that reflects the club’s expenditure on players and an intent to compete for the league. In his time, the club lost two cup finals and currently sit 6th on the league table after six games.

With new ownership and continous entry and exit at the club, Tuchel’s reign was always going to be under intense scrutiny, and losing a Champions League opener now seem to be the height of it for Todd Boehly.

A statement on the club’s website announcing Tuchel’s sack reads: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

“Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

