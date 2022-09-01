By Efosa Taiwo

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will be joining Chelsea in a €14m deal that will see Marcos Alonso go the opposite direction.

The Gabonese is expected to fly into London around 5pm to put pen to papers on a two year deal with an option to extend for one more year.

Alonso who have been chased all summer by Barcelona was included in the deal and he is also expected to undergo his medical and sign a three year deal at Barcelona.

Aubameyang suffered a minor fracture of his jaw in an attack on his home over the weekend.

The Gabon International will be out of action for three weeks but Chelsea have overlooked that and proceeded with his signing.

