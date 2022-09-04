CREDIT: Premier League

By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal’s perfect run to the season came to end on Sunday no thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and debutant, Antony that saw Man United trash the Gunners 3-1.

The Red Devils started the game with a strong statement of being all out for a win, dominating the major part of the first half and would break through on the 35th minute when new signing, Antony drove home a fine curler to the bottom left of the net after being released on goal by Rashford.

Arsenal then got their acts together as they sought to get an equalizer before the halftime break but the United defence pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane proved too impregnable to penetrate.

The start of the second half, however, saw renewed determination from the Gunners and also series of attacks from United to increase their lead.

Against the run of play, Arsenal found the response they sought as Bukayo Saka fired home a deserved equaliser on the hour-mark.

Arsenal thereafter took up the momentum, but were hit on the counter on the 66th minute as Rashford latched on to a visionary pass from Bruno at the centre, slotting past Aaron Ramsdale to restore their lead.

On the 75th minute, Christian Eriksen being two on one inside Arsenal’s half found Rashford who does well to find the back of the net and put the game past their visitor.

Arsenal threw in more bodies up front after the third goal from United to get a second, and hopefully an equalizer but United remained resolute, seeing the game off at 3-1.

Arsenal had enjoyed an unbeaten streak of 5 games prior to the defeat at the Old Trafford, one that perpetuates their ill-luck at the ground over the years.

United, on the other hand, put up a champion-like show, one that belies the lackluster performance they started the season with.

The Red Devils have now picked up 12 maximum points from their last four games as they get prepared to square off against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday.

