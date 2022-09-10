King Charles III taking oath

By Biodun Busari

Charles III has sworn an oath as he was proclaimed king during an elaborate ceremony at St James’ Palace, London on Saturday.

The death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II was formally announced by the Accession Council.

It was after then that Charles III was named as king.

About 200 people gathered in the room all then said ‘God save the King’ before documents were signed.

Flags that were lowered in mourning for the late Queen will fly full-mast for a short time, BBC reports.

Recall that yesterday, the King pledged to follow his “darling mama’s” life of service in his first address to the nation.

The Queen, the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.

