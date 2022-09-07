By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has moved against beneficiaries of its Anchor Borrowers Programme who have failed to pay back their loans.

The NIRSAL Microfinance Bank Limited (NMFB), has published the names of some of the borrowers with the largest Non-Performing Loans (NPL).

NMFB, in a demand notice issued in Abuja yesterday, indicated that it had reached out to the beneficiaries who remained adamant.

It said, “Following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) directive to NIRSAL Microfinance Bank Limited (NMFB), to recover all non-performing intervention loans granted by NMFB under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (an intervention Scheme of the CBN), notice is hereby given to the under-listed customers, to offset their indebtedness to NMFB under the said intervention scheme of the CBN.

“Earlier Demand Notices have been issued by NMFB to the last known addresses of the aforesaid customers, hence, this Public Notice serves as the final demand notice.”

In the NMFB’s list of debtors are SADOLEN Interworld Ltd promoted by Saidu Audu Adaji and Nura Musa Hassa with N2. 050billion loan amount; Gum Arabic Farms and Commodities Ltd promoted by Yusuf Ibrahim Babangida, N1.220 billion; Prime Synergy Global Solutions Ltd promoted by Mercy Ikeji and Jennifer Nyesom-Effiong, N1. 451billion; ASUJ Food Production and Processing promoted by Abubakar Umaru Jibrilla, N581.416 million; Souvenire Seeds Nigeria Ltd promoted by Roseline Omokora and Con Investment Ltd promoted by Lady Josephine Waze.

