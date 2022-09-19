Justin Trudeau

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau has expressed his Country’s readiness and commitment to further deepen bilateral relationship between Canada and Nigeria.

Trudeau, disclosed this in his message at the commencement of the week-long 2022 Conference of State Legislators whick kicked off in Ottawa, Canada.

He also urged the visiting Parliamentarians to interact and explore the rich culture that make the Canadian people unique.

The Conference of Speakers led by it Chairman, Rt Hon Abubakar Suleiman is been facilitated by the trio of the Executive Director , OZ Consulting Firm, Abi Goodman, Hon Jim Karygiannis, of GTA Strategies and David Murchison of the Institute of Governance, is to create avenue for Nigeria Legislators and their Canadian counterpart to interact on legislative processes and governance.

Welcoming the delegates Trudeau said, “It is with great pleasure that I welcome the Honorable members from the Nigeria National Assembly and the state legislature to Canada.

“As you visit Ottawa, Kingston, Toronto and Niagara Falls. I hope you have an opportunity to interact with the people , take in the culture and visit the sight that makes Canada so special.

“Canada and Nigeria have a long, strong history together and Iam looking forward to working with you to grow the ties between our two nation.

Leader of delegation and Chairman, Rt Hon Abubakar Suleiman, said the study visit has become imperative in looking into transnational boarder into looking at practices and learning from other climes.

“Our choice of Canada is strategic giving our shared history of being a Commonwealth nations and our democratic experiences. Canada is no doubt, one of the most developed countries of the world worthy of learning from.

“Canada ranks among the highest in international measurement of government transparency, civil liberty, equality of life economic freedom, education and environment sustainability.

” In view of this our mission to Canada is simple and clear. We are set out for robust engagement with our host with a view to learning practices and ideals that will reposition our country on the right trajectory for greatness through subnational legislative activities.

One of the facilitators, Abi Goodman in her remarks while welcoming the lawmakers said the conference will go a long way in reshaping the Nigeria legislative trajectory in the foreseeable future.

She noted that OZ Consultant over the years has been engaged in promoting ideal democratic values and ethos through trainings and study abroad for those who holds strategic positions of authority which in turn affect the people in one way or the other.

“We are delighted to note that this program came to fruition after months of strategic planning ceaseless brain storming and execution. Over the years Oz has continually excelled as an enabler for the continuous inculcation of ideal democratic value and ethos through trainings and study and other engagement abroad for those who holds strategic positions authority which in turn affect the people in one way or the other.

“As a result, the focus of our organization has always been directed towards seeing sustainable development and growth through the relevant exposure and growth and experiences those occupying these offices have garnered, from the obtainable practices in other clime like Canada.

“It is on this same note that we are confident that the present program will be more fulfilling as is particularly designed for the conference of speakers of state legislators and other members of Parliament and their delegation using the Canadian experience. Thus we are excited that this will go a long way in reshaping the Nigeria legislative trajectory in the foreseeable future.

The delegation on study tour arrived Toronto Sunday morning for the event.

