.

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the recent attempt on the life of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Bauchi state Governor on Christian Religious Affairs, Pastor Zakka Magaji by unknown gunmen.

The Chairman of CAN in the State, Reverend Abraham Damina Dimeus, condemned that attack on Friday when he led officials of the association on a sympathy visit to the house of the governor’s aide in Birshi.

Dimeus who said that the motive of the attack was not known preached that people should know that life is sacred and must be protected at all costs.

While thanking God that no life was lost during the attack, he stressed the need for security to be beefed up in the country.

He appealed to security authorities to as a matter of urgency step up security measures, especially around areas that are prone to attacks by bandits.

The clergyman said that more should be done to salvage the security situation of the country.

Dimeus also called on communities to be security conscious and volunteer information to fish out bad eggs in society.

Recall that gunmen in the early hours of Thursday invaded the residence of the Senior Special Assistant to Bauchi State Governor on Christian Religious Affairs, Pastor Zakka Luka Magaji in a failed abduction attempt.

RELATED NEWS